FALLS CHURCH, Va. — A worker has been electrocuted while trimming trees in northern Virginia.

Fairfax County Police say 41-year-old Jacinto Gomez Diaz of Culpeper was pronounced dead at Tuesday at the scene of the accident in Falls Church.

Police say they received a call around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday that a man may have been electrocuted working near a power line on Surrey Lane.

According to police, Gomez Diaz was working for a tree-service company from an elevated position when he made contact with a live power line.

An autopsy is being conducted.

