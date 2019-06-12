THE DISTRICT

Worker injured in building collapse

A construction worker was injured when a building in the 1300 block of 13th Street NW partially collapsed Wednesday afternoon, according to the D.C. fire department.

The collapse occurred on the second floor of a three-story rowhouse under renovation, department spokesman Vito Maggiolo said. No one was living in the unit at the time, he said.

The construction worker’s injury was serious but not life-threatening, Maggiolo said. An investigation into the cause of the collapse is ongoing.

— Laurel Demkovich

D.C. police officer is charged with bribery

A D.C. police officer has been charged with bribery and accused of accepting $15,000 in exchange for providing a person with confidential information from traffic crash reports, according to documents filed in federal court.

The charge was filed in U.S. District Court against Officer Walter Lee, who has been on the force for nearly seven years and is assigned to the Sixth District patrol area. A police spokesman said Lee has been suspended. His attorney could not be reached for comment. Police also have charged another man, identified as Marvin Parker, with bribery. Court documents say he is accused of paying a public official to obtain information from traffic crash reports. Parker’s attorney, Damon D. Colbert, declined to comment.

Lee and Parker were each charged in what is called a “criminal information” that typically signals they are discussing possible plea agreements with prosecutors. No court date has been set for Lee; Parker has a plea agreement hearing scheduled for July 17, court records show.

— Peter Hermann

MARYLAND

Man admits guilt in child porn case

A Maryland man who is a former employee of the U.S. Navy has pleaded guilty to child pornography offenses.

Federal prosecutors say Spencer Steckman, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday and will be sentenced in November for the production, transportation and possession of child pornography.

The former Silver Spring resident had been charged last year after being detained by the Naval Criminal Investigative Service while working for the Navy in Japan. While living in Maryland, prosecutors say, Steckman enticed two 13-year-old boys to take sexually explicit photos of themselves in exchange for money or video game redemption codes. Investigators said they later found eight other victims in California. Steckman has remained in custody since being detained by the NCIS in March 2018.

— Associated Press