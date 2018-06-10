ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Authorities say a worker died while trimming a tree in Maryland.

Anne Arundel County Fire spokesman Lt. Erik Kornmeyer tells news outlets that the man was struck and pinned by a branch on Sunday afternoon. Kornmeyer said it took a special operations unit around an hour to remove the deceased man, who was still harnessed 8 feet (2.4 meters) up in the tree.

County police and Maryland Occupational Safety and Health will investigate the circumstances of his death.

The man has not been identified.

