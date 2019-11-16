Two people who were renting the home were charged with aggravated animal cruelty. Forty-nine-year-old John J. Roberts pleaded guilty in October and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.
Fifty-six-year-old Laura S. Filler also pleaded guilty in October to aggravated animal cruelty. She has remained held in custody pending her sentencing in January.
Authorities say Filler and Roberts had been operating an unlicensed breeding operation.
___
Information from: Carroll County Times , http://www.carrollcountytimes.com/
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD