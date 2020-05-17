I’m learning the rhythm of the yard. The dawn chorus starts while we’re still in bed. The full-throated trills of myriad songbirds sound like the members of an orchestra warming up. Over the course of the morning, we watch as the robins graze the lawn, followed at our sunflower seed feeder by the cardinals, chickadees, wrens and starlings. The goldfinches come last, flashes of yellow at the thistle feeder.

The squirrels wait longer than I would have thought to make their entrance. They cede the early morning to the birds, then emerge from their dreys and explore the yard. The question that’s always on a squirrel’s mind: Is that worth digging up?

My scrutiny has reminded me that I don’t have “a bunch of” squirrels in the backyard. I have specific squirrels, individuals I’ve come to recognize. There’s the one with half a tail. The one with the blond tail. The black one with the red tail. The gray one with the very white ears.

In the past week, I’ve started seeing juvenile squirrels. I can tell they’re this year’s litter because their sleek fur is as yet unblemished by the relentless application of time. And they’re tentative, unskilled — gangly, even. They miss branches when they leap. They’re still learning the geometry of being a squirrel.

Then there are the chipmunks. They’re a favorite of mine, but they’re so frenetic: running in hectic little bursts, tail up like a backward periscope.

“Slow down,” I want to say. “Stop and smell the roses.”

Of course, that would probably get them killed. Chipmunks are nature’s canapés. The other day, a hawk swooped low across the yard. It didn’t come close to anything — the birds sitting on the roof of the shed safely exploded in all directions — but it was a reminder that it’s the wild kingdom out there, not the mild kingdom.

There’s a fox that trots by around 7:30 a.m., not every day, but just often enough to have us outside by then, coffee mugs in hand, hoping to catch a glimpse. While it doesn’t come into our yard — just skirts it, moving west to east — we can see it through the neighbor’s fence, and we hear the squirrels jeering loudly from the trees.

I’ve heard that foxes are everywhere these days, taking over. I have a colleague who hasn’t been in his backyard for weeks, lest he encounter the fox that patrols the property like an East German border guard.

For the past four months, we’ve been building a screened porch in our backyard, or having one built. With the rainy spring, then the pandemic, it’s been a start-and-stop process. For a long time, there were just concrete footings, floor joists and half a floor. Even so, we dragged two chairs onto it to drink our coffee and watch the show.

Then the floor was finished, the wall studs and roof joists went up, and it was like a pergola, open to the sky. We sat under that.

Then the plywood roof went on, followed by the shingles. That’s when a pair of robins decided to build their nest in the eaves. Worried that they’d be screened in, we at first tried to stop them, pulling down the nesting materials with a broom.

But then we decided the porch was taking so long, they could probably build the nest, lay their eggs, raise the chicks and watch them fledge before it was finished. We put the broom away.

The robins didn’t seem to mind us. As we sat below, they gathered building material — lengths of brown grass so uniform that they looked like raffia from a craft store — and spun their nest. Then the mother settled down to brood. After a few weeks, we saw the robins tag-teaming in the yard in search of worms.

We couldn’t see into the nest, but we assumed something had hatched. And then the next day we saw the nest curiously unattended, the parents nowhere to be seen. I grabbed a stool to take a look and found the nest empty, not even a scrap of eggshell.

A neighbor said she’d seen some bigger birds making a fuss near the porch. We’re guessing a crow plundered the nest. As My Lovely Wife said, there were probably crow babies somewhere.

I didn’t mean to make you sad. So let me leave you with this image: There’s a time each morning when the sun has risen high enough to come over a certain tree. In an instant, it gilds the yard with its rays, burnishing bushes and grass, bird feeders and birds.

It’s a natural spotlight for this nature show, one I never tire of watching.