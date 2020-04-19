The novel coronavirus and the resulting lockdowns have made a lot of us ponder the sentiment in that show: Now we have time enough at last to do some of the things we always wanted to do.

But of course we don’t. Many Americans are concerned about money. And not just concerned about money, but in desperate need of it because they’ve lost their jobs.

Even those of us lucky enough to still have a paycheck weren’t suddenly gifted with free time just because we’re working at home instead of in an office.

In fact, working from home brings its own challenges, things a lot of us have never thought of. Three days a week, Judy James of Bethesda sits in front of her computer for Zoom meetings, the suddenly ubiquitous gatherings in which co-workers gaze at you from little boxes on your screen — while you gaze at them on theirs.

“The challenge there was to figure out how to eliminate glare coming through the window and washing me out,” Judy wrote. “I had to tape up two bath towels because the blinds don’t work. Reminds me of what people had to do during World War II putting up blackout curtains!”

Even our houses are wearing masks.

Silver Spring’s Linda Keenan has noticed that lawn services don’t seem to have slowed during the lockdown.

“One of the biggest challenges of working at home in the suburbs is noisy yard care equipment,” she wrote. “I wonder if my neighborhood would agree to schedule their landscaping firms or their own deployment of lawn mowers to a specific day a week. I could then avoid scheduling Zoom meetings and hide in the basement that day.”

Kit Hope of Silver Spring has noticed an odd consequence of working from home: “The podcasts are piling up on my iPod,” she wrote.

Suddenly all those NPR programs she would indulge in on the Red Line — “Car Talk,” “Ask Me Another,” “Wait Wait . . . Don’t Tell Me” — remain unlistened to.

Wrote Kit: “I just can’t bring myself to sit at home and do nothing while I listen to them as I would on the Metro.”

Telework is proving a mixed blessing for William Janis of McLean. He also misses his commute.

“Meanwhile, my rate of productivity has increased, because there are fewer business phone calls but more video conferences,” he wrote. “Being at home translates into more coffee drinking and snacking, along with less physical exercise.”

On the personal front, staying at home has prompted him to reach out to family and friends via email, phone, text and even snail mail.

“Despite social distancing, I have gotten to know better my neighbors in Potomac Hills,” William wrote. And each Sunday, he and his wife participate in virtual church services.

Bowie’s Stu Newman thought now would be the perfect time to do some spring cleaning. He has two four-drawer filing cabinets that have been collecting stuff for the past 30 years. Does he really need old bills and tax returns?

“So I started: opening a drawer, removing a file, reviewing its contents to determine does it go into recycling or shredding,” Stu wrote.

He also found lots of clothing he didn’t need.

So now Stu has two empty filing cabinets, hundreds of empty file folders and some old coats — but the trucks from charities that used to come by his neighborhood have stopped picking up.

Sandi Franklin of Rockville has found ordering groceries for delivery a challenge. It can be hard to get a delivery slot — and when you do, items often have to be substituted, she said.

We’ve certainly noticed that in my house. It’s practically a full-time job for My Lovely Wife, who juggles a half-dozen different grocery stores and delivery services.

For Colleen Parr Winans of Arnold, Md., one of the biggest challenges of these weird times has been losing something she loves: swimming.

She competes with the Maryland Masters Swim Team, teaches 9- to 12-year-olds for the Naval Academy Aquatic Club and is an instructor at the YMCA in Arnold.

Colleen normally spends so much time in swimming pools that she takes a lot of showers so she doesn’t smell like chlorine.

“Funny how everyone smells like it now!” she wrote.

It’s all the bleach and hand sanitizer.

Well, we have a month behind us. Now we just have to endure the month in front of us. And whatever comes after that.

Stay safe.

