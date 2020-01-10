“A large majority of survey participants indicated that they rarely observe discriminatory or harassing behavior,” the report said. “However, they did report less firm confidence in the procedure and processes surrounding harassment reporting and resolution, and whether harassment is a problem in the (Maryland General Assembly) environment.”

For example, only about 30% of respondents answered favorably to the question of whether they believed workplace harassment issues are resolved fairly and quickly. About 61% of respondents had a neutral response to the question, and 9% had an unfavorable response.

The online anonymous survey was conducted in the middle of the last legislative session during a three-week period. More than 500 people participated.

Separately, the General Assembly’s human resources manager received four complaints against Maryland state lawmakers last year, including one for sexual harassment.

The report to the Legislative Policy Committee said two complaints were related to discrimination and another related to someone unhappy with working conditions.

Of the four cases, one led to counseling, another was forwarded to the legislature’s ethics committee and one was referred for criminal investigation, the report said. Two cases also led to action taken by lawmakers.

No complaints were filed against employees of the General Assembly or the Department of Legislative Services. The report covers the period between December 2018 and December 2019.

It’s the second time the report on the number of complaints has been released. In the report released in late 2018, 11 sexual harassment complaints were reportedly made against legislators. The report doesn’t name the lawmakers. It also doesn’t specify if multiple complaints were made against one lawmaker.

The panel decided to compile the report in 2017 after a wave of allegations against prominent political, entertainment and media figures across the country, as well as in the wake of sexual misconduct concerns in statehouses.