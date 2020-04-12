Jennifer Rose, director of the agency’s Virginia Occupational Safety and Health program, told the newspaper an employer’s failure to respond or inadequate response could result in a referral to local law enforcement officials, an onsite inspection or other enforcement options.
A detailed breakdown of the complaints, including what regions of the state they came from, wasn’t immediately available.
Some residents have also raised concerns with local governments or other state agencies, the newspaper reported.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The Roanoke Times.