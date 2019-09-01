Ben Sands Jr. sits in the 1956 Austin-Healey 100M roadster he won in a raffle while stationed at Sidi Slimane Air Base in Morocco. (Family Photo)

In 1956, Ben Sands Jr. was a U.S. Air Force officer stationed at the Sidi Slimane Air Base in Morocco, home to a squadron of long-range bombers. One day Ben decided to spend $30 on six $5 tickets for a raffle that was raising money for the Air Force Aid Society.

Ben later joked that he should have bought just one ticket: the one that won the raffle — and the prize, an Austin-Healey 100M roadster with a green-over-white paint job, black interior and louvered bonnet. (That’s a hood to you and me.)

Ben’s daughter, Jenifer Sands Scott, answered my call for old car stories and Ben’s certainly is one. The Austin-Healey became a beloved family member.

The car competed in several races in Morocco until Ben was given his next assignment and moved with his wife, Mary Lou, to Omaha. Then came Chicago, the Pentagon and an 18-month tour in Saigon in 1968 and 1969. “The Healey, meanwhile, was stationed in a barn on his family’s property in eastern Tennessee,” Jenifer wrote.

After retiring from the Air Force, Ben worked as a professor at George Mason University (despite the fact that he’d never earned an undergraduate degree). After retiring from GMU, he had the time and money to give the Healey a new life.

“Dad and the Healey were reunited at the family home in Vienna, Va., in the 1980s,” Jenifer wrote. “It got a fresh paint respray from Healey Surgeons of Hyattsville in 1984. Then in 2016, Dad and my younger brother, Jon Sands, brought the car to Classic Car Solutions in Stafford which took the car back to showroom condition. It has since been entered in the Britain on the Green car shows held at Gunston Hall and Sully Plantation in Chantilly.”



In 2016, Sands's 1956 Austin-Healey was restored to like-new condition. (Family Photo)

The Healey is now in Jon’s father-in-law’s house, being well cared for.

Ben Sands died on Feb. 14, 2019, one day shy of his 91st birthday. Wrote Jenifer: “The car and its story sum up my Dad pretty well: a charmed life well lived.”

Mike Levin also acquired a British car overseas: a flame-red 1949 MG TC, purchased in Oxford, England, in October 1964. It cost 50 pounds, money that Mike took out of the generous scholarship funds he had at his disposal while earning a master’s degree at Wadham College. An engine rebuild — at the original Morris Garage around the corner from the college — cost another 80 pounds.

“You could tell it was an MG overhaul because they still painted the engine block gold when they finished, to show they did a first-class job,” wrote Mike, of the District. “Still, she dripped oil everywhere until we figured out her oil gauge was stuck at empty and stopped trying to top her off. Double-checking her petrol level was not a problem — I just lowered a wooden rod down her vertical rear tank.”

The car transported Mike and his soon-to-be-wife, Jean, throughout the Cotswolds.

“I wanted to bring her with us when Jean and I sailed back to the States in 1966, but experts advised that most of her parts would disappear during the voyage,” wrote Mike.

And so he sold the MG to a nice young freshman who promised to give her a good home.

Wrote Mike: “British cars carry the same license plate from birth. When I logged onto the U.K. registration system last year, her number appeared to be active. Far as I know, at 70 she’s still running.”

