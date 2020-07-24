Born in the Bronx, Shawn was the oldest of three boys. His father was a real estate developer, and his mother was an actress. Their three sons were passionate about airplanes and went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force in World War II.

Shawn’s fascination with airplanes grew after seeing the movie “All Quiet on the Western Front.” He joined the National Guard in New York, then the Air Force in 1942.

AD

His family said he rarely talked about his service until he was in his late 70s, as he got involved in squadron reunions and reenactments.

AD

He would tell the story of flying over northern France and trying to follow a German fighter, according to one of his sons, William H. Shawn, 72, of Northwest Washington. The elder Shawn was accidentally shot down by French ground troops and was forced to crash-land in a field.

A French general apologized, explaining they were trying to shoot down the German. Shawn wasn’t hurt in the crash.

“My dad said the general apologized and pulled out a 100-year-old bottle of cognac,” his son recalled. “They had the bottle together, and all was forgiven.”

AD

In the Battle of the Bulge, Shawn became frustrated when an officer told him he couldn’t eat at an officers’ club in his dirty flight suit while he waited to have his plane fixed. Hot and tired, Shawn responded he hadn’t had a hot meal in two days.

“My dad tells him, ‘I want a hot meal, and I want it now’ and held a .45-caliber to the commanding officer’s head,” his son said. “He got his hot meal.”

AD

When Paris was liberated, Shawn flew a P-51 Mustang fighter plane under the Eiffel Tower. The stunt surprised and awed his colleagues.

In 1946, he met and, a year later, married his first wife, Emily. She died in 2006, and Shawn remarried in 2011.

During the Cold War, he flew missions and would be gone for two to three months at a time, his son said.

AD

“He never told us anything about what he was doing then,” his son recalled.

Shawn later worked as an attache at the U.S. Embassy in Rome. When he was found to have a heart murmur, he quit flying after 26 years as an Air Force pilot.

His son said doctors worried his dad could have a heart attack while flying. “He fought that decision for years,” his son said. “It nearly broke his heart that he could no longer fly.”

Shawn went into the hospitality industry, managing military and country clubs over four decades. He retired at 88.

AD

The younger Shawn said his father was “an officer’s officer” and believed in giving good hospitality with good food and entertainment. He got jazz greats Count Basie and Duke Ellington to visit military clubs he ran in Delaware, his son said.

AD

At 95, he flew a Cessna plane from Manassas to Hagerstown, his son said. He also served as a volunteer with the Herndon Police Department, often helping direct traffic for the Fourth of July parade.

A car enthusiast, Shawn bought a Mini Cooper S at age 98 “just because he liked the way it handled on curves,” according to his grandson, Reagan Shawn, 27.

Larry Mihlon, 61, a retired police chief in New Jersey, became friends with Shawn after the two met 20 years ago. Mihlon recalled how Shawn, always ready for a joke, discussed his war experiences with a German fighter pilot at an event. As the two pilots “zinged each other,” a spectator asked if the two thought they flew against each other in World War II.

AD

AD

Mihlon said the German pilot went into “analysis mode to figure out if it was possible.” But Shawn quickly answered, “no way.” Everyone listening to their presentation wondered how he was so quick to respond.

“He pointed to the German and said, ‘Because he’s still here,’ ” Mihlon recalled him saying.

In the spring, his wife became ill and tested positive for covid-19. She recovered, but Shawn also began to feel poorly, stopped eating and often stayed in his bed. His son recalled him saying, “I’m ready to go.”

Although he was never tested for covid-19, family members say they are certain the virus played a role in his death. A service will be held in December at Arlington National Cemetery, the family said.

AD

His son said he’s not focusing on his father’s death being due to covid-19 but rather “the way he passed is more important.”