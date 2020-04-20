Doctors say that some people may be concerned that they’ll contract the virus by visiting the hospital. Or there may be confusion over stay-at-home orders.
Providers in Maryland say avoiding the hospital increases the chance of serious health complications for stroke and heart-attack victims. Recoveries are often tied to how fast people are treated.
Dr. Mark Vesely, a cardiologist at the University of Maryland Medical Center in Baltimore, said people will fare better if doctors can get to them more quickly.
