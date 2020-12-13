Most of the deaths are from them opioids, but there also have been deaths caused by cocaine, benzodiazepines, meth and other drugs. The state has never recorded more than 1,626 in a single year.
Before COVID-19, Virginia already was breaking records for drug deaths, but overdoses have increased during the pandemic.
In the first quarter of the year, 451 people died of overdoses. In the second quarter that rose to 634. By June, Virginia had already surpassed the total from 2015.
By year’s end, Hobron’s estimate would put the commonwealth more than 420 deaths over last year — which was a record at that time.
