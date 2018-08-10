MARYLAND

Would-be car thieves foiled by stick shift

The two men had planned to steal a car, but they hadn’t accounted for one thing: The car had a stick shift.

The incident occurred at about 9:15 p.m. Aug. 2 at Westfield Montgomery mall in Bethesda.

Montgomery County police said a man was walking to his car in a garage when two men approached him. One demanded his car keys, and the other threatened him and implied he had a weapon, police said.

The would-be car thieves took the keys, got into the car and started it. But that’s when, as detectives wrote, the “suspects then realized that they could not drive a manual transmission.”

A surveillance video shows the would-be thieves fleeing.

—Dana Hedgpeth

VIRGINIA

Police: Man dies in

road-rage incident

A man was fatally struck by a vehicle Wednesday in Virginia in what authorities said was a road rage incident.

Around 4 p.m., a 2010 Mitsubishi Galant sedan and a 1995 Ford F-Super Duty truck were traveling north on Prince William Parkway around Minnieville Road in Woodbridge when a “road rage incident occurred,” Prince William County police said in a statement.

After both vehicles stopped in traffic, the driver of the Ford exited his vehicle and approached the driver of the Galant, the statement said. The Galant then moved into the left lanes, hitting a 2012 Honda Odyssey minivan and pinning the Ford driver against the minivan, according to the statement.

The Ford driver, Larry Dean Walker, 53, of Woodbridge, died at the scene, police said; the driver of the Galant was identified by police only as a 34-year-old Woodbridge man. Police said he stopped at the scene and contacted authorities.

Police said it was not clear which vehicle hit Walker, and no charges have been filed.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

THE REGION

Kayaker dies after hitting debris in river

Officials say a kayaker died after hitting debris in a Maryland river and overturning.

Natural Resources Police tweeted Thursday that Patrick Waldron, 58, of Thurmont, an experienced kayaker, was on the Monocacy River with four others when they hit debris. Everyone was wearing life jackets and made it to shore.

The Frederick News-Post reported that Natural Resources Police Lt. Charles Fawley said Waldron was able to speak at first, but became unresponsive. His companions began CPR as rescue crews worked to reach the isolated area, but he was pronounced dead after they arrived.