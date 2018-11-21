HAGERSTOWN, Md. — The timetable to remove a car that crashed along the Chesapeake & Ohio Canal is just like the ground in which the car’s currently mired: muddy.

Linzy French with the C&O Canal National Historical Park tells The Herald-Mail of Hagerstown that officials are waiting for the ground to harden before towing the four-door sedan from an area along the canal’s berm.

French says the care was discovered Nov. 3 down a steep embankment. The park service has contacted the owner to recover the car.

There were no reported injuries, and French says the wreck doesn’t pose a threat to the environment.

