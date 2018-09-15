BALTIMORE — The Baltimore home of writer H.L. Mencken is about to get new life.

For nearly two decades, the home has been closed to the public and opened only a handful of times each year.

But recently, the Baltimore National Heritage Area entered into a lease agreement with the city to assume stewardship of the home. It’s listed as a National Historic Landmark.

The Baltimore Sun reports that the preservation group plans to renovate the rowhouse and re-open it within a year.

Once the work is finished, H.L. Mencken enthusiasts will set up exhibits and establish public visiting hours.

Mencken wrote about his life in the home, where he moved as a boy about 1883. He did his writing in a second-floor front study overlooking Union Square Park. Mencken died in 1956.

