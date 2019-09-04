Musical instruments seem particularly prone to error when used in TV shows and in the media an movies. (Trifonov_Evgeniy/iStock)

In high school, Rebecca LaRusch of Kensington, Md., played the flute. Rebecca didn’t pursue the flute beyond the 12th grade, but her affection for the instrument continues to this day. That is why incorrect flute protocol bothers her so much.

“Seeing an actor holding the instrument wrong, pretending to play it, is akin to watching them wear a hat upside down,” she wrote. “Something’s out of sync.”

Rebecca responded to my recent call to share examples of things the media manages to always — or often — get wrong.

Musical instruments seem to be particularly prone to error.

Billy Faggart of Arlington sent me a photo of a poster he spotted at his local drugstore a few years ago. In the back-to-school sale poster a little girl is holding a clarinet. She’s holding the wind instrument with the reed away from her, so it would be against her upper lip, not her lower lip, as is correct.

“No one caught this?” Billy marveled. “Not the kid? Not the photographer? Not the ad agency? Really?!?”

Geraldine S. Jackson, a brass instrument major in college and a former D.C. Public Schools instrumental music teacher, groused that a lot of folks have trouble telling a tuba from a sousaphone.

Wrote Geraldine: “The tuba is an upright brass instrument, whereas the sousaphone performer enters the opening of the instrument — head first — and the tubing rests on his/her left shoulder, bell front. The tuba bell is upright! Most recently on the ‘Jeopardy’ TV show the answer given was tuba whereas the correct answer should have been sousaphone!”

Implored Geraldine: “Please, let’s give John Philip Sousa, the ‘March King,’ credit for inventing the sousaphone and name it correctly!”

A reader named Rob caught a TV ad during the Super Bowl that featured a crowd of bystanders giving a neighbor a congratulatory “slow clap” as he turned into his driveway in his brand-new car.

One of the people in the driveway scene was dressed in a beekeeper’s outfit.

“That person had their veil on backward,” wrote Rob. “As a beekeeper, it was easy to spot and still makes me fume.”

Whenever someone is playing chess on TV or in a movie — or is pictured at a chess board in a magazine or catalogue — Tom McCarthy of Brookeville, Md., pays attention.

“I always take a close look at the arrangement of the pieces on the board,” he wrote. “Often they are arranged in a way that is simply impossible if following the rules.”

Michael W. Marceau of Rockville, Md., looks out for the American flag.

“I’m a disabled Vietnam veteran so I always notice when the U.S. flag is displayed incorrectly in TV shows or movies,” he wrote. “My guideline is ‘LARS.’ The U.S. flag should be displayed to the left of the audience and to the right of the speaker. Please note this the next time there is a courtroom scene: The U.S. flag needs to be on the right side of the judge.”

What makes Larry De Meo clench his fists and rail at the heavens is watching a war movie and seeing a soldier on a walkie-talkie bark the expression “Over and out.”

Wrote Larry, of North Potomac: “These two words mean two completely different things!”

Screenwriters, please remember:

“Over” means I have finished my transmission and pass the conversation over to you to reply.

“Out” means I have finished my message and am signing off.

Wrote Larry: “Using the two together is the same as saying ‘I have finished my transmission and am passing over to you to reply, but, by the way, I won’t be listening!’”

The correct way to end such a transmission is with “Out.”

There’s something else that bugs Larry: Movies where a soldier use his teeth to pull the restraining pin out of a hand grenade.

“The most famous example of this appears in Lewis Milestone’s excellent 1945 movie ‘A Walk in the Sun,’ where grenades are used to attack a passing armored car and to blow up a bridge,” Larry wrote.

It took a lot of force to pull out a pin in World War II. And for good reason: Grenades were made to hang off web belts and shirts, and they didn’t want the pins being pulled out by branches or other protrusions.

Wrote Larry: “Using your teeth to pull the pin on a hand grenade is the best way I know of to result in dentures!”

What errors aggravate you? Send the details to me at john.kelly@washpost.com. Put “Always Wrong” in the subject line.

