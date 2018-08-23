VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The family of a Virginia man has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against ride-hailing app Lyft and a former driver.

News outlets report the suit was filed Tuesday in Los Angeles by the parents of Virginia Beach-native Justin Lavelle. The suit claims former driver Tariq Rasheed pepper-sprayed Lavelle and left him on a highway shoulder. Lavelle was struck by a car and died.

The suit alleges negligence by Rasheed as well as Lyft for failing to adequately train Rasheed. Lyft later fired the driver. Rasheed told NBC4 that Lavelle was drunk, tried to take the wheel and chose to leave the vehicle.

Lyft did not immediately respond to an Associated Press email seeking comment. The Virginian-Pilot and NBC4 reported that Lyft did not immediately respond to their requests for comment.

