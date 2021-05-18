He went back to prison in 1999, 2001, 2005 and 2009 for unrelated crimes. He told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the wrongful conviction barred him from good jobs, led him to drug abuse and ruined his life.
Cunningham, 68, was in prison serving time for unrelated convictions for grand larceny and other charges when he was diagnosed last month with stage 4 pancreatic cancer.
Jonathan Sheldon, a lawyer assisting Cunningham in an effort to win compensation for wrongful imprisonment, sought a conditional compassionate release for Cunningham from the Virginia State Parole Board. He was released on May 3, on the condition that he stay at the VCU Medical Center, where he was being treated, or with his family.
Cunningham’s daughter, Alicia Randall, told the newspaper in an email that he died Monday.
“This morning he passed away but before going God blessed him with all he asked for including meeting his sixth great grandchild Autumn yesterday,” Randall wrote.