Last year, the Board of Public Works approved $9 million in compensation for five men who were wrongly imprisoned for a combined 120 years in prison. Lawmakers have taken up legislation before to address compensation of the wrongly convicted, but the measures have not passed.
Lawmakers also say they will introduce legislation to create safeguards against wrongful convictions involving jailhouse witnesses.
