CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A West Virginia man has been cited after a loaded handgun was detected in a carry-on bag at Washington, D.C.’s Ronald Reagan National Airport.

The Transportation Security Administration says in a news release a TSA officer spotted the handgun Tuesday in a checkpoint X-ray machine. The gun was loaded with eight bullets, including one in the chamber

Airport police confiscated the gun and cited the man on a weapons charge. The statement says the man is a resident of Lewisburg, West Virginia. His name was not released.

It was the 10th gun detected by TSA officers at the airport this year, compared to 16 for all of last year.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.