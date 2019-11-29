During Obrizok’s time in World War II, the USS Tampa escorted merchant ships with soldiers and supplies that were bound for Europe.

Obrizok took the ship’s flag home after the war. It stayed in his possession for decades.

But he met a woman this fall who recently served on the USS Tampa. That’s when Obrizok decided to return the flag. He said it belonged on the ship.

