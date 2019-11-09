Police haven’t released additional details about what happened on Tuesday night. Neighbors said they heard loud banging on a door and gunfire later. Taylor’s death means at least 295 people have been killed in Baltimore during 2019.

Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison says the level of violence “remains unacceptable” and officers are working daily to better investigate and prevent crime, and to discourage people from starting lives of crime.

