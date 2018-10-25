TOWSON, Md. — He has Maryland drivers doing a double-take, but he’s not dead — just a real dummy.

Tim Leuba tells The Baltimore Sun that “Freddie” appears in his front yard in Towson every October.

Stuffed with construction debris and position with rebar, Freddie can be found this year on the edge of the road, face-down and legs twisted. He’s dressed in a neon vest, work boots and camouflage pants, which Leuba says is a nod to work crews on the street.

Jodi Hume says she turned her car around after her 16-year-old son spotted Freddie. She says his positioning made him seem much more realistic, but ultimately she found it funny.

Leuba says police have been called in years past, but he’s heard nothing but compliments this year.

