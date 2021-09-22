I had heard about Thompson-Gaines, who works as an ASL interpreter, before I met her. People talk excitedly about her work on neighborhood social media pages, and one person emailed me about her. I brought my younger son with me to her yard sale and, among the masked shoppers, we met a boy who had spent the day before helping to haul clothes for the event. We learned that neighbors had translated the pay-what-you-want concept into 20 languages in case non-English speakers didn’t understand why nothing had a price tag. And we saw a sidewalk-facing pantry that not only had food but also offered a place for people to put in special requests.