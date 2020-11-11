She did not know relationship abuse could be so insidious and difficult to recognize or that it could happen to independent young women like her daughter Yeardley Love, a 22-year-old lacrosse player who was killed by her ex-boyfriend 10 years ago. The death brought national attention to the Loves and the University of Virginia, where Yeardley Love was a student and where her murder took place.

“When this happened, it was so surreal that anything like that could’ve happened, to Yeardley especially,” Love said.

“I wanted to do something,” said the Baltimore native. “I wanted to . . . make other parents aware that this is real and it’s out there and I was totally blindsided — and hopefully we can change the statistics.”

The One Love Foundation was founded by Sharon Love and her daughter Lexie Hodges in the wake of Yeardley Love’s killing — and named for her jersey number, which was 1. The organization uses a network of employees and volunteers across the country to educate students as early as middle school to recognize the signs of relationship violence and abuse. It seeks to change the statistic that roughly 1 in 3 women — and 1 in 4 men and 1 in 2 transgender and nonbinary partners — will be in an abusive relationship at some point in their lives, according to the foundation.

Love this year was named an AARP Purpose Prize fellow for establishing the nonprofit organization.

“By honoring Yeardley’s legacy, Sharon has helped thousands of young adults recognize and avoid abusive relationships. Her work is truly an inspiration,” Barbara Quaintance, an AARP vice president, said in a statement.

Last year alone, the nonprofit visited more than 77,500 students in 400 middle schools, high schools and secondary education institutions in the Maryland, D.C. and Virginia region alone, said Ojeda Hall, director of the regional division.

The goal is to equip students with the language to identify the signs of healthy and unhealthy relationships.

Unhealthy relationships can be characterized by manipulation, in which a person tries to control the actions, emotions or decisions of their partner, friend or family member. That can often take the form of “gaslighting,” or making victims question their own perception of a given event, causing them to become distrustful of their own ability to understand when mistreatment is occurring.

Relationship abuse is often not characterized by physical acts. Emotional abuse can have a longer-term impact on the victim “from a mental health perspective,” said Katie Hood, executive director of the One Love Foundation and a family friend of the Loves.

Hood said their strategy is based on prevention.

“When you choose a strategy of prevention . . . you quickly learn you have to get the knowledge, skills and mindsets out to your community at younger and younger ages,” she said.

The foundation’s workshops are meant to equip viewers with the knowledge to go out and educate their peers.

“Given the magnitude, if we rely on experts to teach us about the issue, there are never going to be enough experts,” Hood said. Peers are the first ones who can intervene when they notice signs of abuse in their circles.

In Yeardley’s case, Hood said, a domestic violence expert would have immediately identified the red flags, given her ex-boyfriend’s aggressive, drunken and controlling behavior.

The nonprofit also offers resources to help determine when one is in an abusive relationship and to create a plan to leave with the myPlan app, developed with Johns Hopkins University.

The foundation has led workshops on U.S. Navy ships and in the training rooms of college sports teams.

Yeardley’s ex-boyfriend, Bethesda native George Wesley Huguely V, who was sentenced in 2012 to 23 years in prison for second-degree murder, was a Virginia lacrosse player.

The nonprofit is also keen on making its work inclusive with sessions on LGBTQ relationships, abuse in relationships with disabled partners and using the signs of relationship violence to deconstruct racial discrimination.

They have also collaborated with local groups, like Wide Angle Youth Media in Baltimore, to create short films that better relate to the experiences of the students in which they are being shown.

For Sharon Love, Yeardley lives in her memory as someone who went out of her way to be good to others. She remembers the phone calls and emails from parents of lacrosse players and others, like the cook in her daughter’s sorority house who told stories of the young woman’s kindness.

She remembers a girl with a dream to attend the University of Virginia, the alma mater of her father, who died of cancer when Yeardley was in ninth grade. She is proud of the hard work Yeardley did when she got there, majoring in political science and minoring in Spanish.

She gets emotional when she thinks about the Virginia lacrosse game in Yeardley’s memory, when her former teammates held up signs with the No. 1 as team officials announced Yeardley’s jersey number would be retired.

Yeardley would have graduated the year she was killed.

“You feel like you know everything about your children, and then so many nice things came back to me” after her death, Love said. “She was as wonderful as I thought she was.”