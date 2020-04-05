We’re like convicts serving a sentence of unknown duration. Every evening, I mentally cross another day off a calendar in my mind. And every week or so, I wind the clocks in our house.

There are three, three that require winding anyway. All the others are plugged into sockets or run on batteries. There’s an Apple Watch on my wrist, too, and a clock on the cellphone in my pocket. The hours also pass in the corner of my computer screen.

These modern clocks mark time digitally: seamless and silent. The other clocks, on the other hand, mark analogue time. I hear the satisfying tick of metal on metal. I watch, hypnotized, as pendulums swing. Two of the three chime on the hour and half-hour, a delightful cacophony.

One clock sits on the living room mantel. The simple case is wooden, about a foot high, rounded on top. It’s a cheap, mass-produced clock, probably from the 1930s. I bought it at a flea market when I was 15. It cost about 10 bucks. To wind it, you swing open the glass door that covers the face and insert a key.

Directions glued to the inside of the back door explain the importance of leveling the clock, reminding owners to “listen for an even beat of the tick.”

I love that phrase: an even beat of the tick.

In the dining room is a French clock in fancy burled wood, the movement suspended between columns that make it look like a Roman temple. It was passed down to My Lovely Wife by her parents, who collected clocks and watches, the more interesting the better.

The most interesting one is mounted on the wall in the living room. This clock — five feet tall and about 20 inches wide — was made in the late 19th century by the E. Howard Clock Co. of Boston. A tarnished brass plaque visible through the glass door on the front boasts of the various patents the company held and describes the timepiece as an “Electric Watch Clock.”

It sounds like a contradiction in terms. Is it a watch or is it a clock? And, anyway, it’s not electric. A big, swinging pendulum powers the movement.

No, what was electric about this clock was how it watched the watchers. This particular clock was built, the Howard Co. explained in a catalogue, “for the Detection of Delinquent Watchmen on Night Duty in Factories, Railroad Stations and Public Buildings.”

In the center of the clock — below the dial — is a bundle of gears with a pencil-tipped pointer that sits atop a rotating paper disk divided into 12 quadrants. This mechanism would originally have been attached to wires strung through a workplace.

The wires were connected to switches: switches in offices, stairwells, storerooms, break rooms and loading docks.

As the Howard Co. advised: “Care should be taken that the termination of the wires should be in such places as to cause the watchman to explore as much of the premises as possible.”

Every time the watchman depressed a switch, the pencil would make a little mark on the paper disk slowly turning on the clock back in the boss’s office.

Explained the Howard Co.: “The watchman in this manner, passing around from station to station, successively, makes TELEGRAPHICALLY his own record of duty done, showing the time of each visit to each station, as well as the time occupied between the stations; and of course the whole time taken up in making the entire round, and also in going all the rounds.”

We don’t use the clock that way now, of course. Working from home as we are, neither of us is ever late for work or derelict of duty.

But the Electric Watch Clock must be wound. Every week, I unlock the door on the front, then use a key to ratchet up the heavy, cylindrical weight that powers the pendulum. I adjust the minute hand if it needs it, though often, remarkably, it doesn’t.

Before I shut the door, I breathe in the smell of time. It smells like oiled brass and varnished wood. It smells like yesterday, taking me into tomorrow.