You may have missed it: rain fell Saturday for fifth straight day.

Saturday seemed a distinctive sort of day, although some of its distinction stemmed from its similarities to other April days. Of April’s nine days thus far, Saturday was the sixth with rain. As of evening, it went into the books here at 0.04 inches. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Obviously modest in quantity, Saturday’s pitter-patter in Washington may also have escaped widespread notice for another reason. It moistened roads and streets in the wee hours when few may have been paying attention.

But it officially made Saturday the fifth consecutive wet day this week, a notable atmospheric achievement even in a month known for showers. It brought the April total to 2.78 inches.

Saturday seemed undeniably springtime, with the increasingly green tint of trees and branches helping to remind us.

But although far from winter, it did not seem so warm as to suggest the hot season to come.

It showed bright and sunny moments, but had more than its share of gray clouds. Often they seemed to darken the afternoon sky enough to give unfulfilled threats of more rain.

The gray skies seemed an appropriate accompaniment for a day with a high temperature eight degrees below the April 9 average.

With its top reading of 58, Saturday become the month’s fifth day with a high in the 50s. Our other four April days had highs in the 60s.

So many clouds, so much rain and so narrow a temperature range might have seemed almost monotonous. That is, if spring could ever seem monotonous.

