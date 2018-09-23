Columnist

I am the worst journalist in Washington. I have no idea what “cloture” is. Or a “continuing resolution.” (Isn’t that the vow I make every Jan. 1 to lose weight?) Is there really someone called “Rand Paul”? What a funny name.

No, I really don’t know a lot about This Town.

That’s the appellation that’s used for political D.C., as opposed to what I like to think of as normal D.C. And so when Ryan Teague Beckwith, an editor in the Washington bureau of Time magazine, mused recently on Twitter about a bucket list for D.C. reporters, his list comprised things that I am either unfamiliar with or actively fear: Attend a State of the Union address, attend a presidential inauguration, be invited onto a Senators Only elevator, take viewer calls about your story on C-SPAN, join a roundtable discussion on CNN, eat breakfast at the Four Seasons in Georgetown and run into another journalist or a source, be spotted at a party or book launch in Politico Playbook . . .

Just thinking about Politico Playbook makes the small of my back get sweaty.

I admit that this is a deficiency in me. I don’t like politics, don’t really understand it (them?).

I’m glad others don’t feel this way. Democracy dies in darkness and all that. We need people who want to ride a Senators Only elevator, if only to make the senator answer the damn question. Being a political reporter in Washington these days must be like shooting fish in a barrel, but that doesn’t mean the fish shouldn’t be shot.

But Beckwith’s exercise did make me wonder what sort of things I would put on a D.C. bucket list. What “normal” people experiences are prototypically Washingtonesque?

It used to be said that the Redskins were the only glue that held us together — “us” being people who live in Washington, Virginia and Maryland. The Redskins can’t even hold themselves together anymore, so I think “Going to a Skins game” is out of the bucket.

Seeing “Shear Madness” at the Kennedy Center? Touching the moon rock at the Air and Space Museum?

But those are more the experiences of a Washington tourist than a Washington resident.

And is it too easy to slide from a bucket list — rare and sublime things to which one might aspire — into something that marks the more mundane, the ubiquitous: “You might be a Washingtonian if . . . ”?

“You might be a Washingtonian if . . . you’ve ever stood in a slug line.”

My problem with this line of thinking is that it can quickly become exclusionary, not inclusive. It goes from “You might be a Washingtonian if . . . ” to “You aren’t a Washingtonian unless . . . ”

I decided that what I’m really talking about is community — or communities. Some of these communities are professional. If you are a D.C. political reporter, you and your peers will share certain experiences and will have certain common aspirations.

Some of these communities are temporal. You may remember Glenn Brenner or Petey Greene, but you may not have a clue who the Prince of Petworth is.

Some of those communities are geographic.

Take, for example, Hyattsville in Prince George’s County. What things should Hyattsvillians — or people who aspire to a Hyattsville state of mind — not miss?

The co-creator of a website called the Hyattsville Wire (hyattsvillewire.com) sent me some recommendations for a Hyattsville bucket list: Get a beer at Streetcar 82, a brewery on Rhode Island Avenue founded by graduates from Gallaudet; stop by Franklin’s, a brewpub/toy store just up the road; visit Maryland Meadworks and Vigilante Coffee for great mead (!) and coffee, respectively; take a glass-blowing class at D.C. GlassWorks; attend a D.C. Rollergirls match or one of the open practices in Edmonston; bike the Rhode Island Avenue Trolley Trail to the Paint Branch Trail to Lake Artemesia . . .

And the person who made that list? A tip of the bucket to the aforementioned Ryan Teague Beckwith, who runs the Hyattsville Wire with his wife, Alison.

I guess that proves the adage: All politics really is local.

Making a list

Did I just argue that there’s no such thing as a D.C. bucket list? Or did I suggest that there are near infinite bucket lists? Whatever it was, I invite you to put on your bucket hat. Send me your uniquely Washington experiences. These can be rarefied (serve on the grand jury of a case involving a figure who’s been on the front page of The Post) or commonplace (take a selfie with the cherry blossoms).

And they can span the region. A D.C. bucket list wouldn’t be the same as one from Arlington or Bowie. What the experiences should have in common is that they wouldn’t be on the list of any other city. Put “Bucket List” in the subject line of your email and send them to me.

