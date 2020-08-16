“We are saddened to learn of the tragic and untimely passing of Joseph Kitchen,” the Young Democrats of America said in a Twitter post Sunday night. “Joseph always pushed YDA to live up to its values and was someone who was not satisfied with accepting the status quo. His passion will be deeply missed.”
The Young Democrats’ group, which is open to registered Democrats who are less than 36 years old, had posted a missing person flyer that seeks information about Kitchen for his parents and brother.
The Maryland Democratic Party also expressed condolences on Twitter, saying Kitchens was “a kind heart that has impacted so many.”
The Metropolitan Police Department in Washington is leading the investigation into his death.
