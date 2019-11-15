“I believe that a lot of people, when they think about sports, still think about boys a lot more than girls,” she says. “Nowadays girls play sports, too, but people don’t always think of that so some girls don’t get involved. (Girls on the Run) is an opportunity to channel an advantage to girls so they can have something like this to do, instead of standing on the sidelines watching their brother or their cousin play sports.”

AD

AD

Girls on the Run is a nonprofit organization based in Charlotte, North Carolina, that has councils all across the nation. The Hampton Roads council began in 2006 with sites in Norfolk and Virginia Beach.

Today, the council has 63 active sites in South Hampton Roads, but only a handful on the Peninsula — for the fall session, four in Hampton and four in York County.

In an attempt to raise awareness, the group has planned this season’s 5K event for Dec. 15 at the Mariners’ Museum in Newport News.

“We did that intentionally,” council executive director Ellen Carver says. “We want more people on the Peninsula to see what we’re doing. The museum has been great to work with and they’ve got a really good course, so hopefully if it works out we can keep coming back there.”

AD

Cecilia is part of a 10-girl group that meets twice a week at the Hampton Family YMCA under coach Nichola Diaz. The theme for this Thursday’s (Nov. 7) meeting was communication — how to express yourself clearly and listen carefully to better understand each other.

AD

After a few exercises to stress these skills, it was time to do some running on the YMCA’s indoor track.

During each session, the girls will walk, trot and run at their own paces for a set period of time and try to complete as many laps as possible. Cecilia has a goal of covering 2 to 3 miles at each session — at two sessions per week for 12 weeks, that would put her over 50 miles during the fall.

AD

Natalie Torres, a fourth grader at Langley Elementary, is also in the group that meets at the Hampton YMCA. She says she likes having the opportunity to make friends from other schools.

“I love running,” she says. “I just like being active, like playing soccer or playing tag. When I come here, we get to run a lot, but we also learn about friendship and about how to do the right thing.”

The basic cost of the program is $159 per 12-week season, but Girls on the Run offers a sliding scale based on need that can go as low as $39.

AD

Alli Riley, the senior vice president of programming and evaluation in the organization’s Charlotte headquarters, grew up in Hampton and graduated from Kecoughtan High School in 2001.

AD

“Part of the beauty of the program is that it really is open to any girl, so we get all different backgrounds coming together,” Riley says. “The life lessons are important to any girl. They start with a focus on emotion management and what makes me unique? It’s positive self-talk. And on the back end, we try to design and implement a community impact project.”

The lessons aren’t lost on the girls in the program.

“Sometimes we talk about kindness, or about being grateful,” Cecilia says. “We already know about those things, but this gives us a better opportunity to embrace them.”

___

Information from: Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD