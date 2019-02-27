THE DISTRICT

Young man shot to death in Northwest

A young man was fatally shot Wednesday afternoon in the Columbia Heights neighborhood of Northwest Washington, according to D.C. police.

The shooting occurred about 2:40 p.m. in the 1300 block of Monroe Street NW, just off 13th Street and west of the Park View neighborhood.

Police Chief Peter Newsham said the shooting occurred in an alley behind a row of houses. The victim had not been identified as of Wednesday evening; police said he appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s.

Newsham said video surveillance shows that the victim got into an altercation with three young men and that one left and returned a short time later with a gun. Newsham said that that person shot the victim.

“It appears it was a targeted killing,” the chief said. The victim was shot multiple times.

Complete descriptions were not immediately available but Newsham said the gunman was black, in his late teens to early 20s, of medium height and a slim build. He was wearing a hooded jacket with fur around the edges.

Suspect, 25, arrested in January stabbing death

D.C. police arrested a suspect Wednesday in the killing last month of a 46-year-old man who was stabbed in Northeast Washington, according to the department.

Dujuan George, 25, was charged with second-degree murder while armed. He is expected to make an initial appearance in D.C. Superior Court on Thursday, at which time additional information about the case will be made public.

George is charged in the Jan. 8 stabbing of Abdul Watts of District Heights, Md. Watts was attacked about 3:35 p.m. in the 5300 block of Dix Street NE.

— Peter Hermann

D.C. man charged in shootings, one fatal



A D.C. man was charged with murder and assault with a dangerous weapon after a fatal shooting in January and another shooting this month, police said.

About 3 p.m. on Jan. 15, officers responded to the 1200 block of North Capitol Street NW for a report of a shooting, D.C. police said in a statement. They found 22-year-old Davane Williams of Northeast dead at the scene, the statement said.

On Tuesday, Tyree Irving, 22, of Northeast was arrested and charged with first-degree murder while armed in Williams’s shooting, police said.

Police also said Irving was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon after he allegedly shot a person in the 1300 block of North Capitol Street NW on Feb. 18. The victim in that shooting was hospitalized with injuries that were not life-threatening, police said.

Police did not provide information about a motive in either shooting.

— Justin Wm. Moyer

THE REGION

Bald eagle apparently is back at old perch

Justice, the male bald eagle that has been missing from a nest in Washington for about three weeks, was apparently spotted Wednesday back at his old perch.

Eagle experts said he made an appearance at the nest that sits 110 feet up in an oak tree at the D.C. Police Academy grounds in Southwest Washington.

Wildlife experts had been chasing leads regarding Justice’s whereabouts for weeks, but to no avail.

The nest contains two bald eagle eggs, but experts doubt they will hatch. Justice and Liberty, the female, have made the nest their home for 14 years — hatching about 22 eaglets there — but this year there’s been unrest at the nest.

— Dana Hedgpeth

