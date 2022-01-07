“Shep will be an invaluable leader as Secretary of Transportation as we fulfill our promises to all Virginians to invest in roads, highways, and transportation infrastructure in every corner of the Commonwealth, so we can jumpstart job growth and keep Virginians moving,” Youngkin said in a statement.
Miller is a native and lifelong resident of Norfolk, according to a transition news release. He was chairman of KITCO Fiber Optics and retired upon his sale of the defense-contracting firm in 2017. He has served on both the Commonwealth Transportation Board and the Virginia House Ethics Advisory Council.
Later Friday, Youngkin announced he had selected Kay Coles James as the next Secretary of the Commonwealth. The role involves assisting the governor was tasks such as appointments, and overseeing the restoration of civil rights and executive clemency process.
James most recently served as the President of the Heritage Foundation, a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C. She previously worked in the George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush administrations and served as secretary of health under former Virginia Gov. George Allen.
Youngkin will be sworn in Jan. 15.