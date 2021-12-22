“Virginia’s jobs machine has stalled out, and Caren is going to play a pivotal role on the team that will jumpstart our economy and reinvigorate job growth here in the Commonwealth,” Youngkin said in a statement.
Cummings is the former president and CEO of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the Americas. He has also served as the chairman of UBS’s investment banking division in the Americas and global head of corporate and investment banking at Wachovia Bank.
“Steve shares my vision of respecting Virginians’ hard-earned tax dollars and ensuring the Commonwealth’s budget is managed effectively and efficiently, ” Youngkin said.
On Monday, Youngkin announced that he had chosen education data consultant Aimee Rogstad Guidera to be education secretary.