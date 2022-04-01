“It is unacceptable that last year over 150 children in foster care spent the night in places that just simply are not meant for kids,” Youngkin said in a statement.

According to the news release, between February and July 2021, 163 children were displaced for at least one night in unsuitable sleeping arrangements. The children ranged in age from 7-17 years old. That number represents about 3% of approximately 5,300 children who Youngkin spokeswoman Macaulay Porter said were in foster care during that time frame.

Social workers or law enforcement personnel stay overnight with displaced children, exacerbating existing workforce shortages, Youngkin’s office said.