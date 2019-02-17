Columnist

Please excuse me while I overshare: I think too many people undershare.

How can that be, you ask. We live in a social media-mad world, saturated by the random musings and half-formed thoughts of friends and strangers alike.

And I agree. I could do without a lot of the stuff that’s posted on social media. I don’t need regular updates on the progress of your goiter, but I would like to know what’s behind that inscrutable Facebook status update you just posted.

“Why are there so many mean people in the world?” you asked.

What am I supposed to do with this? You’re obviously referring to a real person. Who?

“To all my friends: Your prayers would really be welcome right about now.”

Why? What happened? What specifically happened?

“Going dark on social media for a while as I struggle with some issues. Wish me luck.”

No, I won’t. Not until you fork over some details. I’m owed details.

About 10 years ago I went to a presentation by Reid Hoffman, one of the founders of LinkedIn. I don’t remember most of what he said (sign up for LinkedIn, probably), but I do remember that someone asked him about privacy: Should we be worried that services like his encouraged us — required us — to share so much personal information, putting it out on the Internet for potentially the whole world to see?

Hoffman said that ship had sailed. Privacy wasn’t really an issue to him — and he said it looked like it wasn’t to most other people, too.

I guess he was right. We happily put more information online than any Russian hacker could steal. Through Instagram snapshots and tweets, we’re able to dip into the lives of complete strangers.

I understand that most of my “friends” on Facebook aren’t really friends. Many of them I’ve never even met in person. But the comments, photos and status updates we share allow us to experience a faux familiarity — a fauxmiliarity, if you will. We think we know what’s up with one another.

And then comes an opaque post such as “Why are there so many mean people in the world?”

That’s not TMI, that’s NEI: not enough information. That post hints at something juicy, something more complex — more interesting — than the typical Facebook happy talk. Spill, dude.

But perhaps I’m being unreasonable.

This was brought home to me recently by the most extreme sort of post, one that announced, in an elliptical fashion, an untimely death. Mutual Facebook friends of someone I’d met a few times started posting condolences tagged with his name: “So sad.” “Too soon.” “Missing you.”

I was sad, too, but . . .

But I wanted to know how he’d died.

Was my interest sincere or prurient? Probably a mixture of the two. Facebook invites all of us to be friends — and voyeurs.

A lot of these inscrutable social media posts strike me as requests for sympathy without providing any context.

I guess that happens in real life, too. “I just need a hug,” we say, without explaining why.

Food for thought

From not enough information to too much information: I’ve always been into eating food. Lately I’ve gotten into cooking it, too. Nothing fancy — I’m no Guy Fieri! — but meals that are a little more complicated than just popping a Stouffer’s French bread pizza into the toaster oven.

I’m learning a lot. It turns out that a meal is composed of different ingredients that are sliced, shredded, sifted or poured in different quantities, combined at different times, then finally subjected to different outside forces (heat, mostly).

This entire process is described in what’s called a “recipe.” And a recipe is what I want when I’m standing in a grocery store aisle trying to figure out what to put in my cart.

To decide, I turn to the Internet. Our search engines have gotten so good that all I have to do is start typing in “chi” and up pop links to suggested recipes for various chicken entrees.

But I’ve noticed that half those links go to websites whose creators want me to wade through a long, involved story before they’re willing to divulge the details.

I want to know how much chicken to buy, how much garlic, how much ginger, but they lard on the prose, waxing poetic on the quality of the light the first time they ate chicken, the backstory on what this meal has always meant to them, their amazing memories of Bangkok street food . . .

Interspersed with all of this atmosphere are Instagrammable photos of food. Sometimes the recipe is finally at the bottom. Sometimes you have to click another link to get to the recipe.

My Lovely Wife say it’s a way to get readers to stay on the Web page longer. I may be descended from cave men, but there’s so much hunting and gathering I want to do.

Twitter: @johnkelly

For previous columns, visit washingtonpost.com/john-kelly.