Parents or legal guardians can preregister their children for appointments on the county’s website, and will need to be present during the vaccinations to provide consent, Gayles said. The county is working to set up youth-specific clinics on the evenings and weekends so that parents will not have to take time off work to accompany their children to get the shots.
Maryland health department spokesman Charlie Gischlar has said that 12- to 15-year-olds group will be able to be vaccinated anywhere the Pfizer vaccine is offered in the state.
“This includes pediatricians, local health departments, pharmacies, private providers that are willing to vaccinate minors, and the state’s mass vaccination sites (minors will be required to be accompanied by a parent or guardian at the state mass vaccination sites),” Gischlar said in a written statement. Once the final approval is given, “we expect that most vaccine providers will be in a position to begin vaccinating this age group immediately.”
D.C. health officials said last week that it would take them a few days to train vaccinators to give shots to children, who will then be accepted at some but not all of the city’s walk-up vaccination sites. More details are expected in coming days.
Virginia officials expected to have specific guidance available soon.
As more residents have gotten vaccinated, the number of new coronavirus cases, hospitalizations and deaths have continued to decline in Maryland, D.C. and Virginia, although D.C. officials said Tuesday that a technical glitch had led to a number of new infections not being reported over the weekend and Monday.
Some of those were included in the 87 new cases the city reported on Tuesday, along with three new deaths. Others will be reported in coming days, officials said. Maryland reported 399 new cases and nine new deaths on Tuesday, and Virginia reported 600 new cases and 17 new deaths.
Ovetta Wiggins contributed to this report.