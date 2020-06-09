I last updated my signature file about 15 years ago, when I began writing this column. I estimate that since then, it has graced about 40,000 emails.

Every one of those emails has ended with a flush-left block of boilerplate that includes my name, a Web link to my column, my phone numbers (office, mobile and, uh, fax) and the physical address of The Washington Post:

1301 K St. NW

Washington, DC 20071

U.S.A.

Earth

“U.S.A. Earth” is a bit of whimsy. So is the quote that comes below that, a lyric from singer-songwriter Steve Forbert: “It’s often said that life is strange, oh yes, but compared to what?”

Each of the emails I receive has its own unique sig file, whether it’s a straightforward approximation of a business card, a Bible verse or a plea to “Please excuse any typos.”

At their most basic, these info-chunks are the electronic version of the letterhead on a piece of stationery. They date to the earliest days of email on the Internet’s precursor, Arpanet, said Andrew Meade McGee, a visiting assistant professor of history at Carnegie Mellon University.

It didn’t take long for the basics to be enlivened with personality. In the 1970s, a Berkeley student named Ken Arnold developed a quote-generating UNIX program called “fortune” that would plop a random aphorism at the end of your email, fortune cookie-style.

College campuses are full of creative people, eager to differentiate themselves from other creative people. Said McGee: “Regardless of the discipline, it’s an environment in which creativity and expression in a clever way are prized and are markers of your personality.”

Sign your emails “So long and thanks for all the fish,” and those who get the reference will (think they) know a little about you.

As the use of email spread to different communities, so did the form that signature files took. When businesses embraced email, their sig files looked like business cards. When PCs proliferated, CompuServe and AOL put email into the hands of the masses.

Some of the masses liked ending their emails with ASCII files that employed asterisks, backslashes and other keyboard characters to create crude illustrations of everything from Bambi to a wolf howling at the moon.

“I’d say that historically speaking, ASCII art can be seen as a precursor to memes and other forms of contemporary vernacular visual communication,” said Esther Milne, associate professor in media and communication at Swinburne University in Melbourne, Australia. “Similarly, the ‘quote’ email signature — song titles, sayings, famous writers — are obviously key in the emergence of our ‘status update’ social media landscape.”

McGee said that expressing your personality through an email signature is akin to picking out just the right Zoom background.

“It’s an attempt to use the limited confines of the box you’re in — whether it’s a screen displaying email or a box framed behind you in a video conference — to apply a little creativity in a larger system,” he said.

Like everything in our modern world, signature files are not immune from petty griping. Some people hate the sig files at the bottom of lawyers’ emails, which are full of seemingly unenforceable warnings of what will befall you if you’re not the intended recipient. Even something as simple as “Please consider the environment before printing this email” can drive people over the edge. (Both were included in a 2015 Gizmodo story headlined “11 of the Most Obnoxious Email Signatures Ever.”)

And some people don’t use sig files at all. Milne — author of “Email and the Everyday: Stories of Disclosure, Trust and Digital Labor,” to be published next year by MIT Press — noted that people at the top of an organization are often sparse with their signature details.

One study found that people emailing their supervisors usually include lengthy signatures. Conversely, managers emailing “downward” tend to omit signatures.

“It’s a kind of perverse hierarchical move,” Milne wrote me in an email. “I remember noticing the email signature of a leading ‘celebrity’ academic who simply signed with a first name. It was infuriating trying to find out any other information, like a type of humble bragging.”

But back to that closing quote on my sig file: “It’s often said that life is strange, oh yes, but compared to what?”

For years I’ve wondered whether it would annoy Steve Forbert if he knew that I’d stolen his line. So I decided to ask him.

Tomorrow: I call up Steve Forbert.