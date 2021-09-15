“But the story arcs are always similar,” he wrote. “I, or my crew, are dispatched to some kind of emergency, but for some reason we can’t get there. Familiar streets suddenly don’t connect, or we can see it, but when we drive around to the location, it has moved to some other place that we can still see but can’t get to. Or we are blocked by a train at a railroad crossing that never existed before. No matter what, we can never quite reach the incident.”