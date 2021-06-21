Public health experts and elected officials say the numbers are good news but warn that there are health risks for the unvaccinated, including children under 12, and the immunocompromised. Both Virginia and Maryland have reported cases of the contagious delta variant of the coronavirus first detected in India, which the CDC says could soon become the dominant strain of the virus in the United States. Through genetic sequencing, Maryland has detected 41 cases of the variant, Maryland Department of Health spokesman Charlie Gischlar said.