Veterinarians and keepers were getting ready to sedate the animals. But before the sedation, Zora turned suddenly in the stall and injured her leg, the zoo said.

The staff could see that the injury was serious. Zora, who weighed about 500 pounds, could not put weight on the leg. She was anesthetized. The leg was examined closely and found to be broken. Bison, like horses, are not able to bear weight on fractured legs, the zoo said.

AD

AD

Because of the “grave prognosis,” a decision was made to euthanize Zora, the zoo said in a statement.

Zora was named by students at Howard for the author, who had attended Howard, the zoo said. Howard’s mascot is a bison.

Zora and the other female had arrived at the zoo to great fanfare.

In August 2014, as part of its year-long 125th anniversary celebration, the zoo introduced the two — the first the zoo had on exhibit in more than a decade, and the animal with which the zoo was founded in the 1880s.

“These are very American animals,” curator Steve Sarro said at time. “And we’re bringing them back to the nation’s zoo.”

The bison were donated that July by the American Prairie Reserve, a 305,000-acre tract near the Upper Missouri River Breaks National Monument in eastern Montana.

AD

Technically, the animals are called bison, and are the largest land animal in North America. Male bison can stand more than 6 feet tall at the shoulder and weigh 2,200 pounds. “Buffalo” live in Africa, the zoo has said, but both terms are accepted.

AD

The seeds of what would become the National Zoo were sown with bison in the late 1880s when taxidermist-turned-naturalist William Temple Hornaday gathered some for exhibit outside the Smithsonian Castle on the Mall.

During the 1800s, the once mighty bison population of 30 million to 60 million that extended from the Appalachians to Alaska was slaughtered until just a few hundred animals were left.

It was “a disgrace to the American people,” Hornaday wrote. “It will cause succeeding generations to regard us as being possessed of the leading characteristics of the savage and the beast of prey — cruelty and greed.”