The National Zoo has a new kudu. It was born during the partial government shutdown. (Smithsonian National Zoo photo)

A question that now arises is whether we have made enough to-do about our new kudu at the National Zoo.

As it happened, a new lesser kudu calf was born Jan. 12, during the time of the partial government shutdown. That prevented the sending of timely birth announcements.

But it would seem that sometimes exceptions must be made. Even if the event occurred a full month ago, it seems difficult not to make a good-sized fuss about the birth of a creature from a species whose very name rhymes with zoo.

If there were any doubt, the name kudu is pronounced Koo Doo, (as in Zoo Zoo.)

According to the zoo, during last week’s warm weather, this striking striped antelope was spotted at the Cheetah Conservation Station where he was born; he has been staying behind the scenes, bonding, the zoo said, with his mom, who is named Rogue.

But in addition to bonding, he could be seen leaping and bounding about the exhibit area, in that graceful antelope way.



The newborn lesser kudu spent a bit of time outdoors last week, when it was warmer. (From National Zoo video)

As part of kudu lore, it might be noted that they are among those animals whose diet is the one in the joke that shows the importance of punctuation.

The lesser kudu according to reference works, eats shoots and leaves. (As opposed to a dinner guest, perhaps, who consumes his meal, fires a pistol and makes an exit. Of such a person, it might be said that he eats, shoots and leaves.)

Anyway, we have a kudu at our zoo, there for me and for you. Perhaps some day to have his attention attracted by shouts of yoo hoo! Mr. Kudu!

According to the zoo, the International Union for Conservation of Nature considers lesser kudus to be threatened.