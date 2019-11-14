The Animal Law Unit of Virginia’s Attorney General’s Office seized nearly 120 animals in August amid concerns of inadequate care. Federal inspectors have cited the zoo multiple times for violations.
A judge refused to return the animals to the zoo after a 12-hour hearing held this year in which authorities presented evidence that animals received insufficient food, water and living space.
A lawyer who represented the zoo at that hearing did not return a call seeking comment Wednesday.
