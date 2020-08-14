The panda could always have a stillbirth, or the fetus could be resorbed, said spokeswoman Pamela Baker-Masson. But zoo veterinarians were extremely hopeful.

“We are totally surprised,” she said. “Reproductively speaking, this is like a miracle.”

The zoo has not has a giant panda cub in five years — since its departed male, Bei Bei, was born in 2015. (He was moved to China last year.)

Mei is 22 and near the end of her reproductive life, the zoo has said.

If she gives birth, she would be the oldest giant panda to do so, Baker-Masson said.

“In the middle of a pandemic, this is a joyful moment we can all get excited about,” chief veterinarian Don Neiffer, who conducted the ultrasound, said in a zoo statement.

“We are optimistic that very shortly she may give birth to a healthy cub,” he said. “We’re watching [Mei] closely and welcome everyone to watch with us on the panda cams.”

Mei was artificially inseminated on March 22 with frozen semen that had been collected from male giant panda Tian Tian.

Mei has had numerous “false pregnancies,” which are common in giant pandas and happen when the animal exhibits early signs of pregnancy but no cub appears.

That does not seem to be the case this time, the zoo said.

Mei Xiang has given birth to three surviving cubs: Tai Shan, Bao Bao and Bei Bei.

Tai Shan was born July 9, 2005, and he now lives in China. Bao Bao was born Aug. 23, 2013, and moved to China in February 2017.