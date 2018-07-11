The Smithsonian’s National Zoo, reacting to the outcry over its proposed security enhancements, presented illustrations of its new plan Wednesday and provided an email address for the public to submit comments.

Extended fencing, part of the overall plan, is set for review Thursday before the National Capital Planning Commission (NCPC).

The zoo, citing safety concerns, wants to reduce its 13 pedestrian entrances to three and add 4,700 feet to its existing perimeter fence. Some of the new fencing would be strong enough to prevent vehicle “ramming,” the zoo has said.

The commission, in a summary of the project on its website, said the fencing should not affect any archaeological sites, and an “engineering field study will be conducted” to make sure it can be installed with minimal impact to trees and vegetation.

The zoo also wants to install permanent checkpoints that could be staffed during high visitation and threat periods, but that idea has not been submitted to the NCPC for review, the zoo said.

Opponents fear the new measures would cut the zoo off from the city and the surrounding neighborhoods of Woodley Park, Cleveland Park, Mount Pleasant and Adams Morgan.

Zoo officials are soliciting comments from the public via email to NZP-CommunityOutreach@si.edu