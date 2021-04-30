One of the most monochromatic of Washington families will participate this weekend in an international event that is associated with diversity and a spectrum of colors, according to a Friday announcement.

The National Zoo said its three giant pandas, celebrities in black and white fur, will on Sunday be part of a virtual celebration of International Family Equality Day.

To mark the occasion, the zoo said, the cub, Xiao Qi Ji, and his parents will be provided with rainbow-themed treats, made specially by the zoo’s nutritionists.

The event may be witnessed online at 1 p.m. on the Giant Panda Cam, which monitors the family’s doings, according to the zoo.

Other notable zoo residents will also celebrate, in separate places and at different hours, the zoo said. These include members of the naked mole rat colony as well as the zoo’s lion pride and elephant herd.

Meanwhile, the 8-month-old panda cub is said to be thriving on his well-balanced, everyday diet.

Besides the well-known panda staple, bamboo, the youngster regularly tucks into sweet potato, nutrient-rich fiber biscuits, pears and apples, according to the zoo.

At his latest weighing, on Wednesday, he tipped the scales at 41 pounds, the zoo said. It’s a long way from the 2 pounds he weighed a month after birth.