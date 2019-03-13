The National Zoo said Wednesday that it received permission last week from the National Capital Planning Commission to proceed with a controversial plan to extend security fencing around its complex.

The zoo, citing safety concerns, plans to reduce its pedestrian entrances and add 4,700 feet to its existing perimeter fence. Some of the new fencing would be strong enough to prevent vehicle “ramming,” the zoo has said.

“On March 7 . . . the Smithsonian’s National Zoo received combined preliminary and final approval from the National Capital Planning Commission for its perimeter fencing plan,” the zoo said in a statement.

“Along with the revised final approval from the Commission of Fine Arts and the finding of ‘no adverse effect’ from the D.C. State Historic Preservation Office, the zoo can now proceed to construction,” the statement said.

The zoo added that it “has no plans for permanent, year-round visitor screening.”

Critics have complained that the fencing would cut off the zoo from the city and surrounding neighborhoods.

“Please do not wall off our national zoo from the community,” one critic wrote the planning commission last year.

In granting approval, the commission said the zoo was “consolidating redundant points of entry throughout . . . in an effort to enhance safety and security . . . and better protect the animal collection.”

The zoo said its three main entrances used by most visitors will not change, but pedestrian entrances will be consolidated.

The Rock Creek bike path that crosses the zoo’s property will not be affected. Joggers and cyclists will be able to continue on the protected path along Rock Creek and enter the zoo at the Beach Drive Gate, the zoo said.