The zoo’s veterinarian said the baby seems strong. He weighed in at 159 pounds and stood at five feet, nine inches. The zoo says he’s already learning to run.
Masai giraffes are the tallest mammals that live on land. The males can grow up to 18 feet tall, while females can reach 14 feet.
Masai giraffes are native to Kenya and Tanzania. They are considered to be an endangered species because of poaching and a dwindling habitat.
The Giraffe Conservation Foundation estimates that there are 45,400 Masai giraffes in the wild. That’s nearly half of what it was three decades ago.