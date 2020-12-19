“Suddenly,” according to Laurie Thompson, an assistant curator of giant pandas, the cub gave vent to “a loud and feisty bark!”
Mei Xiang, his mom, despite years of panda parenting, seemed unnerved. She “jumped and was a bit startled,” Thompson said.
The bark is not unprecedented among panda cubs, and its meanings may be guessed.
Like many other mammals, Xiao Qi Ji does not seem to take kindly to disturbances of sleep.
In this case, Thompson said, the motion of the bamboo in his vicinity, or the noise of mom’s rustling may have set him off.
An epitome of cute and cuddly he may seem. But perhaps this imposes few inhibitions.
At any rate, amid Wednesday’s noise, suggested Thompson, he seemed to show “no qualms about expressing his displeasure.’’