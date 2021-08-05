White Sox: Jimenez will start Friday in left field when the White Sox face the Cubs at Wrigley Field, manager Tony La Russa said. Jimenez hasn’t played left since July 27, one day before sustaining a groin strain that has relegated him to DH the last three games. ... OF Luis Robert (hip flexor tear) won’t join the White Sox this weekend and will instead remain on a rehabilitation assignment with Triple-A Charlotte. “But it’s gotten to the point where it’s imminent,” La Russa said. ... OF Jake Lamb (right quadriceps strain) is close to concluding his rehab assignment at Charlotte. “You may see him sooner rather than later,” La Russa said.