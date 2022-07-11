Listen 7 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The news that the University of Southern California and the University of California at Los Angeles are jettisoning the Western-based Pac-12 Conference to join the predominantly Midwestern Big Ten stunned many. While the move certainly reveals the blatant professionalization of college football and thinly veiled truth that cash is king, it also resurrects cleavages from the early days of the NCAA and reveals deep-seated tensions dating back to the 1940s.

Before the departures of USC and UCLA put the Big Ten and Pac-12 at odds, the two conferences had long been partners. Mutual respect and shared academic standards united them, and they worked together to shape college athletics. Although the future of the Pac-12 is now uncertain, the move by USC and UCLA to join the Big Ten makes sense within this larger history of college athletics and the fight to shape them.

In the 1940s and 1950s, the Pacific Coast Conference and the Big Ten formed a sort of alliance. Most famously, beginning in 1946, they agreed to a contract with the Rose Bowl for one team from each conference to play annually. The two conferences also worked together as a voting bloc within the NCAA. They generally agreed on most issues and advocated for more faculty control of college sports and a true “amateur model” that rejected athletic scholarships and recruiting. This contrasted from the Southern Conference and the Big Eight, based in the Southern Plains states, which had long embraced athletic scholarships and recruiting.

Advertisement

The Midwest and West Coast schools favored stronger NCAA regulatory powers and the 1948 Sanity Code — which banned off-campus and alumni recruiting, demanded equal admissions requirements for athletes and limited the amount, source and type of financial aid colleges could award — while the Southern Conference and the Big Eight did not. For a moment, the regional divide threatened the future of the NCAA as the Southern conferences threatened to walk away. A feeling of superiority among some fans emerged as they looked down upon the blatant commercialization of Southern schools.

During the mid-1950s the PCC and Big Ten also began applying pressure for changes in the NCAA’s new television plan, which initially restricted the number of college football games broadcast annually to 20. They thought their schools did not have enough televised games and jointly advocated for a regional broadcasting model to highlight several schools rather than favor big-name programs from the South. Although critical of commercialization and recruiting, they were concerned that the NCAA’s TV plan limited their revenue and their ability to promote their schools to potential students.

This fight exposed how the two conferences readily abandoned their idealistic views when they felt like those values put them at a disadvantage, even as they remained committed to using their collective leverage to shape NCAA policy.

Advertisement

Ironically, the vision of athletics embraced by the PCC and the Big Ten prompted USC and UCLA to abandon it in 1957. Both had faced accusations of impropriety tied to paying players. The allegations splintered the conference, which theoretically still clung to an idealistic view of amateur athletics that did not include scholarships or recruiting — despite most of its members violating these rules. USC and UCLA felt hamstrung by the conference and its hypocrisy. By 1958, the conference had collapsed, and the strained relationship prevented some former members from even communicating with one another.

But the breakup of the PCC in 1958 did not last long. Although ostracized, USC and UCLA were not alone in their violations but instead symbols of the conference’s internal disagreements as its members struggled to reconcile their idealism with the reality of big-time football. The idealism among the conference’s members led to the creation of the Athletic Association of Western Universities, which included the majority of the old PCC’s members. The new conference also helped the schools to fulfill the existing Rose Bowl contract.

According to college football historian Kurt Kemper, the AAWU had bigger aspirations than simply replacing the PCC: “The AAWU schools hoped to create a national conference of schools with an equal devotion to big-time football and academic standards.” The AAWU thought such a conference “would prove attractive to television executives and advertisers” because of “broad geographical scheduling” that would create matchups with national reach. Speculation about the membership of the potential superconference varied, but did include some Big Ten members, reflecting the shared values and goals among institutions that had long operated in the same NCAA voting bloc.

Advertisement

The proposed superconference garnered national support from sportswriters and attracted interest from colleges across the country. President Dwight D. Eisenhower even liked the idea. Yet, it did not materialize because faculty, especially those at UCLA and the University of California at Berkeley, did not want to include members with lesser academic standards.

During the ensuing decades, the alliance between the AAWU and its successor conferences and the Big Ten held the Southern conferences in check. Through their dominance of the NCAA, they transformed the Sanity Code into a more robust regulatory system that included an enforcement mechanism. In fact, several Southern schools, like the University of Oklahoma, were among the first investigated and placed on NCAA probation. Combined, the two conferences branded themselves as putting “academics first” and presented a united front on issues of academic integrity, recruiting and athletic scholarships.

The alliance between the West Coast-based schools that made up the PCC and AAWU (and today the Pac-12) and the Big Ten continued into the 21st century, when faculty from the then-Pac-10 and Big Ten joined to create the Coalition on Intercollegiate Athletics to advocate for changes to college sports, including new eligibility standards and athlete welfare and race and gender equity, centered on academic integrity and success.

Advertisement

As the college sports landscape continues to shift, remaking regionally focused athletic conferences into bicoastal entities focused on having schools in more major television markets, these old alliances have reemerged in terms of conference realignment. Midwestern and Western schools are once again at odds with Southern schools. Yet, alliances, like that between the Pac-12, Big Ten and Atlantic Coast Conference — agreed to in 2021 — no longer seem sufficient to balance the power.

Last summer, the Southeastern Conference announced the addition of the University of Texas and the University of Oklahoma from the Big 12 Conference, solidifying their power and influence within the NCAA and in terms of securing the most lucrative television contracts. At the time, the move positioned the SEC as the dominant superconference, shifting power away from the NCAA.

Now, the Big Ten has responded. However hypocritical statements justifying the decision of USC and UCLA to jump conferences based on improved academics and athlete welfare may be, they reflect the ease with which the schools could envision themselves in the Big Ten thanks to long-standing shared values among their former home and their future home — and perhaps an unspoken feeling of superiority. Grounded in historical relationships, USC and UCLA membership in the Big Ten provides them an opportunity to finally achieve the goals of the AAWU. Whether the move helps to rebalance the college football landscape or further inflame regional tensions remains unclear.

GiftOutline Gift Article